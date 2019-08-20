I Think Leeds United Fans Will Treat Pontus Jansson Like This – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has stressed that he expects the Leeds United fans to treat Pontus Jansson fairly when Brentford visit Elland Road on Wednesday night.



Jansson ended his three-year spell at Leeds this summer when he left the club for fellow Championship dwellers Brentford for a fee just in excess of £5m.













There were claims that the move was down to Leeds trying to balance thr books, but there were also suggestions that Bielsa was not happy with the defender’s attitude towards the end of last season.



Jansson captained Brentford in their opening three league games and is expected to face his former side when they take on Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday night.





A cult figure during his time at Leeds, Bielsa only has good words to describe Jansson and his contribution to his team last season.









And the Leeds boss is keen to see the Elland Road faithful give a proper reception to their former player on Wednesday night.



Bielsa said in a press conference on Jansson returning to Elland Road with Brentford: “He deserves to be received with the right reception.





“He was the best player last season. I cannot talk about his previous years because I wasn’t here. He did a high-level last season.



“I appreciate what Jansson gave to the team.



“I think the fans are going to be fair and recognise what Jansson did here.”



Jansson featured 120 times for Leeds during his three-season spell at Elland Road.

