I’m Ready To Get Going – Rangers Talent Keen To Make Impact After Securing Loan Move

Rangers winger Josh McPake says he is ready to get going after completing a loan switch to Dundee.



The Scottish Championship side have confirmed the signing of the highly rated 17-year-old winger on a loan deal until January 2020.













Rangers are firm believers in McPake's potential and the wide-man was handed his senior debut by Steven Gerrard in the Europa League against St Joseph's earlier this season.



His performances for the Rangers youth team last season earned him the Academy Player of the Year accolade, following which the starlet put pen-to-paper to a new three-year contract.





And now the Ibrox-based side have sent their player out on loan in order to gather important first-team experience which they hope will help in his development.







McPake is now looking to get going with Dundee and has been made to feel at home by his new team-mates.



"I am very pleased", McPake said to Dundee TV.





"First day went well. Got to meet some of the boys, good bunch of lads so I am ready to get going."



The Rangers talent says he heard Dundee wanted him last week and was instantly interested.



"It was actually last week [when I got to know about the interest].



"I got a call while I was away in London saying that the manager was interested and I thought may be it was certainly something I could think about."



McPake will be eligible for selection for Dundee's match against Inverness this weekend.

