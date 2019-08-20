Inter Expecting Manchester United Answer On Alexis Sanchez Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are expecting an answer from Manchester United by the end of the day on their offer to sign Alexis Sanchez on loan from the Red Devils.



Sanchez was not part of Manchester United’s opening two league games after he missed pre-season with the club due to his commitments with Chile in this summer’s Copa America.













Manchester United have been keen to offload him all summer and in the last ten days of the transfer window an opportunity has come up to let him move to Italy.



Inter have offered to sign him on loan this summer with an option to buy for a fee of around €15m at the end of the current campaign.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are expecting Manchester United to provide an answer on their offer by the end of the day.









Sanchez is keen to move to Italy and is said to have given his nod of approval to the move to the San Siro.



Manchester United would also need to agree to pay half of Sanchez’s wages in order to facilitate his move to Italy.





If the deal goes through, Sanchez will reunite with former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro.

