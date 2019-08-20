I’ve Got Players To Bring On Who Can Do This – Marcelo Bielsa Confident On Bench Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that his Leeds United squad are in a better position to deal with injuries this year than they were last season.



Two wins and a draw in their opening three league games have left Leeds at the top of the Championship table in early running at the start of the campaign.













Leeds are preparing to host Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday night as they look to continue their early-season momentum and remain in the top echelons on the Championship.



However, they could be missing as many as three key players for Brentford’s arrival as Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski are all doubtful to feature in the game at Elland Road.





However, Bielsa believes his Leeds squad are in better state to handle injuries than last season.







He feels it would be unfair to compare with the previous campaign as he believes he has replacements in the squad who are game changers in their own right and can step in when needed.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “We have brought some players in and some have gone in the summer.





“We are starting the game with the same players from last year. We have fewer injuries than last season.



“We have some players on the bench who have the skill to unbalance a game when they come on.



“A comparison with last year is not the right thing because the situation is different. We had more irregularity with selection last season.”



Asked if the back-ups are ready to step up, the Leeds head coach said: “We have no doubt these players are ready.



“The idea is to have 18 who can play in the first eleven. [Helder] Costa and [Eddie] Nketiah are at this level.”



Leeds will look to keep their unbeaten start to their season going when they host Brentford on Wednesday night under the lights at Elland Road.

