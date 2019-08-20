This Formation Won’t Happen – Rangers Legend Tells Fans To Forget Seeing This

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has told the fans they should forget about seeing Steven Gerrard change his formation to put Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe together up top.



The Light Blues have got off to a off to a flying start, winning eight of their nine matches of the 2019/20 campaign so far, with their only draw coming in the second leg of their second Europa League qualifying round against Progres Niederkorn.













While the unbeaten run is a huge boost for Rangers, the fine goalscoring form of strikers Morelos and Defoe is proving to be another positive for Gerrard's team so far.



Morelos has scored nine goals from his eight appearances in the Europa League and Scottish Premiership, whereas Defoe has five from six.





Despite the two centre-forwards firing on all cylinders, Gerrard has opted to not play them together up front and Johnstone feels fans should forget about seeing the formation change to make that happen.







"There's no way the two of them will play together", Johnstone told the official Rangers podcast.



"People say, the two of them are playing that well, why don't you play the two of them up front?





"That means we'll have to change the whole system and everything else, and I doubt it would work.



"We've got a system now that suits them, they're scoring goals with only playing one up. So why would you want to change it?



"I think it is great that Alfredo is in one week and Jermain is in next because they're scoring goals and looking good and they are getting rest with another sixty games to play."



Johnstone believes the big benefit to switching between the strikers is that they will stay fresher.



"I'm sure players are delighted to get rest and be fit for the next big one, and I think that is what the manager is doing.



"Just giving them a game each and keeping them fresh and that is important.



"As long as you're winning that's what you do."



Defoe led the line for Rangers in their Scottish League cup tie against East Fife at the weekend, and Morelos could be in line to start when the Gers take on Legia Warsaw in their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

