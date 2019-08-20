XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/08/2019 - 10:13 BST

This Happened – Former Celtic Star Highlights Key Issue During Time At Parkhead

 




Gary Mackay-Steven has indicated that his story at Celtic could have been different if he had not suffered injuries at crucial times.

The midfielder left Celtic for Aberdeen in 2017 and this summer he left Scotland to move to the United States with MLS outfit New York City FC.  


 



He joined the Scottish champions from Dundee United in 2015 and there were expectations that he would go on to become a mainstay of their side in years to come.

Mackay Steven constantly struggled with injuries at Celtic and admits that he just did not play enough football during his two-and-a-half-season stay with the Scottish champions.
 


He indicated that he was unlucky to be out injured when Brendan Rodgers took charge of the side and admits had he been fit, things could have been different.
 



Mackay-Steven told The Athletic: “I enjoyed my time at Celtic too but I feel I missed a lot of football at important times with injuries.

“Looking back, I missed a pre-season as I had to undergo surgery when Brendan Rodgers came in and put his stamp on the team.
 


“There are always things you can look back on and think, ‘if that never happened…”

The midfielder insisted that he is happy that he is fit again and playing football, and just wants to enjoy his game at the moment.   

“You’ve just got to stick with it and be content when you’re fit and injury-free.

“It’s part of being a footballer. Just enjoy the ride.”
 