This Is Why I Like Ben White – Leeds United Legend

Former Leeds United left-back Tony Dorigo has heaped praise on Whites centre-back Ben White and believes he plays games with maturity and sensibility.



The Peacocks played their third Championship match of the 2019/20 campaign against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday and came home with a 2-0 victory.













The win against the Latics saw the Yorkshire-based club go on top of the league table and also keep their first league clean sheet of the season.



Liam Cooper and White, who arrived at the club on loan from Brighton and took Pontus Jansson's spot, played in central defence in front of Leeds number 1 Kiko Casilla.





Former full-back Dorigo was impressed with how White performed against Wigan, especially after he was booked towards the end of the first half.







"It [clean sheet] is [a positive] but when you look at why Wigan couldn't put us under pressure, they didn't have the ball", Dorigo told LUTV.



"We had it for 80 per cent of the time. So that helps straight off.





"They didn't have enough quality, enough guile but more importantly I think we worked them so hard that they couldn't commit bodies forward.



"At the same time, anytime an opportunity does come up you've still got to make sure you keep the clean sheet and concentrate.



"That's why I like Ben White. I talked about the booking he got. I thought second half he played well, sensible.



"So, there is maturity which I like to see."



Leeds have not managed to negotiate a purchase option in White's loan deal from Brighton.

