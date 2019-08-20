This Is Why We’ve Won Most Trophies – Rangers Legend Stresses Mentality Current Team Must Have

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone insists that the Gers have won more silverware than other clubs because of their winning culture and wants the current squad to start to pick up silverware, whatever the competition.



The Ibrox outfit have enjoyed a successful start to their 2019/20 campaign, going undefeated in their nine matches so far.













The Light Blues have won all their games, except the second leg of their second Europa League qualifying round against Progres Niederkorn, a tie in which they already had a 2-0 lead.



Rangers have won their two league games so far and are placed second in the table, while they also claimed victory in the second round of the Scottish League Cup against East Fife at the weekend.





Johnstone, who played over 350 games for the Gers, feels that the club's winning mentality is what made them win more silverware than every other club in the world and has urged the current squad to push for silverware in all competitions.









"Listen, when you're with this club, every competition you go in for you want to win", Johnstone told the official Rangers podcast.



"That's why we are a winning club. That's why we've won more trophies than any other club in the world – because we are a winning club.





"So I don't care if it is Europe, League Cup, Scottish Cup, the league – whatever!



"When you put that blue jersey on, you've got to be winning whatever competition you're in."



The Gers legend is sure that Steven Gerrard has the squad to cope with fighting for silverware on multiple fronts.



"So, I don't think we will be distracted at all.



"Yes, there'll be plenty of games. We'll play over 60 games this season if we're successful but listen, that's we why we've got a squad of 26.



"That's why the team changed [against East Fife].



"The manager has got good enough players that he can change as many players and give the ones that he thinks are going to be playing in the bigger games a rest."



Rangers take on Polish side Legia Warsaw in the playoff round of the Europa League on Thursday as they look to earn qualification to the tournament's group stage.

