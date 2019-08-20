XRegister
20/08/2019 - 10:54 BST

This Year He Can Become A Killer – French Scout On Manchester United Star

 




French scout Gerard Bonneau believes with the number 9 on his back this year could be the year Anthony Martial breaks out as a Manchester United player.

He wore the number 9 when he joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 and scored 17 goals in his first season at Old Trafford.  


 



However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival the following summer took the number 9 away from the Frenchman and Romelu Lukaku wore it for the last two seasons at Manchester United.

The Frenchman got back his favourite number this season after Lukaku left for Inter and Bonneau, who scouted Martial for Lyon, admits that the striker has an emotional connection with the number 9 and it acts as a motivation for him.
 


“I think the No 9 is better for him”, he told The Athletic.



“When he was younger he played with No 9 and scored a lot of goals.

“I think it is very important for his personal motivation that he becomes first-choice in this position.”
 


Martial is often criticised for his aloof nature but the former Lyon scout stressed that is far from the truth.

He insisted that the Frenchman is a keen learner and is certain that this year could be the season he truly announces himself on the world stage.

“We have a false impression of him because everybody thinks he sleeps.

"He doesn’t sleep. He listens. He is quiet but I think this year he can become a killer. He has learnt maturity.

“It is his time is now.”

Martial has scored two goals in the opening two league games for Manchester United this season.   
 