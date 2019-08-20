Trabzonspor Scouts Monitored Crystal Palace Star Since Start of Career, Recommended Strongly

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor scouts had been tracking Alexander Sorloth since the start of his career, before his switch to Turkey from Crystal Palace.



Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor signed 23-year-old centre-forward Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal this summer.













The Norwegian international signed for the Eagles from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a £9m fee in January 2018 and went on to make 20 appearances for the London-based club, from which he scored once.



Sorloth's goalscoring tally of one for Crystal Palace was a concern when Trabzonspor's scouts recommended the player to the Turkish club.





However, according to Turkish outlet Star, Trabzonspor's scouting department have watched Sorloth's from the start of his career and are huge admirers of the 23-year-old.









Sporting director Caner Cuvalcioglu, scout Ugur Uzunali and youth coordinator Ihsan Derelioglu strongly recommended the striker to the club amidst worries regarding his goalscoring rate for Crystal Palace.



Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu decided to act according to the club's scouting department and pushed for a move to bring Sorloth to the Medical Park.





Sorloth has so far repaid the trust placed in him by the club's scouts by scoring in each of his first three of his appearances for Trabzonspor.

