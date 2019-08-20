We Had To Start Doing This – Leeds United Legend With No Complaints

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has no issue with Patrick Bamford scoring scrappy goals as he feels the Whites did not do enough of it last season.



The Yorkshire-based club went to the top of the Championship league table after they defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium on Saturday.













A brace from former Chelsea centre-forward Bamford sealed the points for Leeds after Wigan midfielder Joe Williams was sent off in the 21st minute of the game.



For his first goal, the 25-year-old turned the ball into the net after Adam Forshaw's header came off the woodwork and for his second he battled against Wigan defenders to push the ball across the line following a corner.





While both goals were not the tidiest ones Leeds have scored under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Dorgio, who plied his trade for the club between 1991 and 1997, believes the Peacocks need to score scrappy goals.









"He has to [score these kinds of scrappy goals] and that is what we didn't do, I believe, last season", Dorigo told LUTV.



"I think we scored some tremendous teamwork goals, some great top corner stuff – wonderful! But you need the other stuff as well and that is exactly what we got [at Wigan], which I think is really important.





"Bamford [is] now three in three.



"His record certainly when he came back second half of the season – when he had seven in ten – is very good but you look away from the goals, which is clearly very important, his teamwork and the way that he has been playing is good as well.



"So overall it is a solid start for Bamford."



Bamford, who has scored three goals in three league games so far, will be hoping to add to the tally when Leeds take on Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday.

