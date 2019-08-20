XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/08/2019 - 21:55 BST

We Want To Find Right Moment To Win Trophies – Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted Spurs are trying to find the moment to win trophies, but has urged patience as the club continue to build towards success.

The Lilywhites came close to winning the Champions League last season, but fell just short as they were beaten by Liverpool in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.  


 



The France international, who has now made 300 appearances for the north London club, insists the focus is still firmly on lifting silverware.

Lloris says Spurs are waiting for the right moment and believes there must be an element of patience as the side try to take the final step.
 


“I just try to enjoy it and try to help my team-mates, try to be one of the leaders of the team and like all my team-mates, we all want to find the moment to win trophies", Lloris told his club's official site.



“We chase after that, we work for that and we just need to be a bit patient, keep working with the right mentality as always and hopefully we will be rewarded – the players, the club and mainly the fans, they deserve it.”

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a good start to their domestic league campaign, winning their first match against Aston Villa 3-1 and then drawing their next league match against Manchester City away from home.
 


Lloris won the French League Cup during his time at Lyon, but has not picked up a trophy at Tottenham since making the move to the club in 2012.   
 