We’ve Had Wake-up Call Ahead of Celtic Tie – AIK Stockholm Star

AIK Stockholm star Tarik Elyounoussi believes his side losing their league game ahead of facing Celtic this week could come as a blessing in disguise.



Celtic’s season was rocked last week when they lost at home to CFR Cluj in the Champions League and lost their chance to feature in the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition.













They also needed extra time to beat Championship side Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup and are going into Wednesday night’s Europa League qualifier wary of their form.



Elyounoussi has conceded that his AIK side will start as underdogs in the tie against Celtic, because of the Bhoys' experience and quality in Europe.





But he indicated Celtic would do well not to take them lightly as AIK will make it hard for them to reach even the Europa League group stage.







He was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: “Yes, Celtic are favourites because they win their league all the time and have experience in playing in the Champions League.



"We will be underdogs. But if they want to reach the Group Stages of the Europa League, they have to beat us first.





"I'll be honest and say I've not seen Celtic yet.



"That's not me being cocky, it's just that I haven't had the time to look at them.



"But if you ask me on Wednesday, I will know them very well indeed.”



AIK are coming into the game on the back of a home defeat to Kalmar at the weekend.



But Elyounoussi feels it could just be the wake-up call his side needed ahead of the big game against Celtic.



"Our defeat in the league might actually be a good thing.



“Maybe it's good we got a punch in the face before we play Celtic.”

