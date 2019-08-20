You Can’t Stop After 60% – Leeds United Coach Warns Players After U23 Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 coach Carlos Corberan has warned his team they cannot afford to switch off after they threw away a two-goal lead with 15 minutes left against Millwall, needing a late strike to win 3-2.



The Whites youth side kicked-off their Under-23 campaign with a narrow 3-2 win against Millwall Under-23s on Monday.













Though Pascal Struijk and Eddie Nketiah – who is on loan at the club from Arsenal – gave Leeds a comfortable 2-0 lead, losing focus saw Millwall get back in the game with goals from George Alexander and Billy Mitchell.



However, Mateusz Bogusz earned the Peacocks the win with a free-kick in the 96th minute of the game that found the back of the net following a deflection.





Leeds Under-23 boss Corberan believes his side made it difficult for themselves by switching off after scoring two goals, and stressed that they must learn to keep going to the final whistle.







"Yes, a lot", Corberan told LUTV when asked if his side made it harder for themselves.



"I think mentality is one of the keys in developing the players and the skills they have to have.





"So, I think it is important that they don't lose their focus on the game until the referee finishes the game and at the same time continue making an impact on the game because you cannot stop after 60 per cent of the game.



"You've to play the full game with full ambition, with full focus and concentration to make more difference and more impact."



Leeds Under-23s had a number of senior team players in the side against Millwall as Marcelo Bielsa continues to look to keep his stars sharp.

