06 October 2018

21/08/2019 - 11:52 BST

Bundesliga Mull Move For Out-of-favour Liverpool Star

 




Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as an option for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, but there are doubts about whether they can agree a deal with the Reds.

The 30-year-old centre-back has dropped down the pecking order of defenders at Liverpool and could play little in the way of football if he stays at Anfield.


 



He was close to joining Roma earlier in the month, but the deal collapsed amid conflicting claims over why.

The former Southampton man is now considering other options and it has been claimed that he could have an offer to move to Germany.
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, Leverkusen are considering signing Lovren as part of their plans to reinforce their defence this summer.
 



The Bundesliga side are in the market for a centre-back and the Croatian is one of the names on their shortlist of targets going into the last weeks of the transfer window.

However, Liverpool want at least €20m from his departure and there are suggestions the German club might not want to spend such a figure on Lovren.
 


A loan could still be agreed but Leverkusen are yet to make a concrete move for the Liverpool centre-back.   
 