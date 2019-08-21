Can’t Switch Off For One Second – Former Leeds Star Warns On Brentford Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to be wary of Brentford forward Ollie Watkins and not to switch off around him.



Championship side Leeds have got their 2019/20 campaign to a good start by winning two of their three league games so far, with their only draw coming against Nottingham Forest.













Leeds are set to take on Brentford at Elland Road tonight and a win against the Bees could see them go on top of the league table.



Parker thinks that the Bees have a danger man in 23-year-old Englishman Watkins, who has scored in each of his side's last two league games.





And Parker, who formerly played as a left-back for Leeds, has warned the team against switching off around the Torbay-born player.







"With Ollie Watkins, he has predominantly been a wide player for them, but like I said he is playing through the middle", Parker said on LUTV.



"Just little things against Middlesbrough. Got involved in the build-up play, but one thing is about him, he gets himself into the box in that six-yard area and then a nice little tap-in for him.





"What he does do is score those little goals, but he does get involved in the build-up as well.



"So for a centre-half, you can't switch off for one second because you think you've got him where you want him.



"All of a sudden he's peeling off the back of you, peeling off your shoulders and tapping the ball into the net.



"So between our two centre-halves, we've got to be staying concentrated, got to keep talking [and] got to know what's around us."



This evening's clash at Elland Road will also see Pontus Jansson return to the club for the first time since being sold by Leeds to Brentford.

