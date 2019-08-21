XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2019 - 20:26 BST

Celtic Beat Off Five Clubs, Including Champions League Side, For 19-Year-Old

 




Celtic have signed Jonathan Afolabi from Southampton Under-23s with a view to integrating him into the club's first team, rather than just landing him as a development signing, while the new Bhoy also knocked back offers from several sides to head north of the border.

The Scottish champions confirmed the arrival of Afolabi from Southampton's youth set-up on Wednesday, with the 19-year-old penning a three-year deal.  


 



Afolabi will now reunite with his Republic of Ireland Under-19s team-mates Luca Connell and Barry Coffey at Paradise as he looks to gel with the rest of the squad.

Although the centre-forward is 19-year-old and was part of Southampton's youth set-up, Celtic have signed him with plans to integrate him into the senior-team and not simply as a development player, according to The Athletic.
 


Afolabi will be expected to prove himself in first team training, as Celtic look to hand him his debut later this year.
 



The Irishman had offers from English sides Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace on his table this summer.

He was also offered a move to Lokomotiv Moscow, with the Russian champions guaranteeing first-team football, Champions League football and more wages than Celtic are set to pay him.
 


However, Afolabi rejected all offers on his table in favour of a move to Celtic Park as he felt the Celts' proposal was more exciting in terms of progression.

The Irish connection that is weaved into the Glasgow-based club's history is also claimed to have attracted the young frontman.   
 