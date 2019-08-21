Celtic Beat Off Five Clubs, Including Champions League Side, For 19-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have signed Jonathan Afolabi from Southampton Under-23s with a view to integrating him into the club's first team, rather than just landing him as a development signing, while the new Bhoy also knocked back offers from several sides to head north of the border.



The Scottish champions confirmed the arrival of Afolabi from Southampton's youth set-up on Wednesday, with the 19-year-old penning a three-year deal.













Afolabi will now reunite with his Republic of Ireland Under-19s team-mates Luca Connell and Barry Coffey at Paradise as he looks to gel with the rest of the squad.



Although the centre-forward is 19-year-old and was part of Southampton's youth set-up, Celtic have signed him with plans to integrate him into the senior-team and not simply as a development player, according to The Athletic.





Afolabi will be expected to prove himself in first team training, as Celtic look to hand him his debut later this year.









The Irishman had offers from English sides Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace on his table this summer.



He was also offered a move to Lokomotiv Moscow, with the Russian champions guaranteeing first-team football, Champions League football and more wages than Celtic are set to pay him.





However, Afolabi rejected all offers on his table in favour of a move to Celtic Park as he felt the Celts' proposal was more exciting in terms of progression.



The Irish connection that is weaved into the Glasgow-based club's history is also claimed to have attracted the young frontman.

