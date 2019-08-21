Chelsea Star Step Closer To Serie A Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is closing in on a loan move to Roma after undergoing a medical with the Serie A giants earlier today.



The former Torino full-back is set to return to Italy after two years at Chelsea where he largely remained a fringe player and featured primarily in the Europa League last season.













Chelsea have reached an agreement with Roma for his loan move and the defender is now in Italy to complete the formalities of the switch to the Stadio Olimpico.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he checked in to Roma’s facilities for a medical this morning to undergo the mandatory checks with the club.





The process is claimed to have been completed and Zappacosta is now a step closer to joining the Serie A giants.









He is soon expected to sign a one-year loan contract with Roma and spend the season in Italy.



Despite the transfer ban, Frank Lampard did not object to Zappacosta leaving as he is not part of his plans going forward at Chelsea.





He made just four appearances in the Premier League last season under Maurizio Sarri.

