Contacts With Interested Club Continue As Southampton Star Seeks Exit Route

Contact over a move for Southampton's Sofiane Boufal to French Ligue 1 side Nice is continuing.



The 25-year-old is struggling for regular minutes at St Mary's under Ralph Hasenhuttl and has been linked with a switch away from the club before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September.













Boufal was not in the squad for Southampton's clash against Liverpool at the weekend, while he was handed just 17 minutes in Saints' league opener at Burnley.



Nice are keen on the winger and the situation around the sale of the club could push a deal closer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Contact over a move is continuing and it is claimed that Boufal is keen to return to France this summer.







The winger wants to head back to a familiar environment and play regular first team football, which is eluding him on England's south coast.



The former Lille winger spent last term on loan at Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo and clocked up 25 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists.



Boufal's contract at Southampton still has another two years left to run and he has made a total of 60 appearances for the club.

