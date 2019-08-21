XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/08/2019 - 18:46 BST

Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Thomas Frank's Brentford side under the lights at Elland Road. 

The Whites scored a comfortable 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic at the weekend and will be keen to pick up another three Championship points this evening.
 

 



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa must do without Barry Douglas tonight, while Leeds are are set to see a familiar face in the shape of Pontus Jansson, who was sold to Brentford this summer.


Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla between the sticks for the visit of the Bees, while for his full-backs he picks Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski.
 


In central defence, Bielsa is able to call upon loanee Ben White, who will be partnered by Liam Cooper. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips slots in, with Mateusz Klich, while Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.



If Bielsa needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes, he has options on the bench to call for, including Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa.

Jack Clarke, loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is not in the matchday squad.
 


Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, McCalmont, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah
 