06 October 2018

21/08/2019 - 10:58 BST

Fans Are Entitled To Ask For More – Former Arsenal Star On Big Money Players

 




Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has insisted that the Gunners’ highly-paid but underperforming stars must take the blame for some of the problems the club have faced over the last few years.

Arsenal had a strong summer where they splashed out money to sign players and have won their opening two Premier League games for the first time since the 2009/10 season.  


 



But the Gunners have not made it to the Champions League for three seasons running and the club are desperate to make sure they are back in Europe’s top club competition as soon as possible.

They are still some way away from being in the title picture and Frimpong has squarely blamed some of the highly-paid players in the squad for the stasis at Arsenal.
 


He feels it would be wrong to blame the youngsters, but insisted that player such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka must do more to step up on the pitch for the Gunners.
 



“I don’t blame the board and the manager”, the former Gunner told The Athletic.

“I look at the players. You can’t blame young players like Joe Willock, but if a player has been bought for £35 million, £40 million and they’re on like £100,000 a year [a week, ed.], the fans are entitled to ask for more.
 


“I watch Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka. When a club has spent so much money, they deserve to have performances.

“When I talk about it, I’m asked why I’m criticising. You’re allowed to criticise!

“You waste time to go and watch the game, you love the club and you want the club to do more, so you want these players to step up.”

Arsenal paid a club-record fee to sign Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer, but failed to shift Mesut Ozil off the books.   
 