Further Leeds United Star Set For Loan Exit, Purchase Option Included

Greek top flight side Aris are expected to have a purchase option in their loan deal with Leeds United for Laurens De Bock.



Leeds are continuing to trim their squad, with the European transfer window still wide open for business, and have just sent Pawel Cibicki on loan to the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag.













Left-back De Bock is now expected to be the next out of the door and he is poised to complete a loan switch to Greek side Aris, according to Belgian daily Het Laaste Nieuws.



De Bock spent last term back in Belgium on loan at KV Oostende and is not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road.



Aris are claimed to have successfully negotiated for a purchase option to be placed into the loan agreement, which can be activated if De Bock impresses in Greece.







The left-back, who joined Leeds from Belgian giants Club Brugge, still has another three years left to run on his contract at Elland Road.



The new season in the Greek Super League is yet to start and Aris are poised to begin their campaign by playing host to OFI Crete.



Last season Aris managed a finish of fifth, while city rivals PAOK Salonika won the league title, five points ahead of Olympiacos in second.

