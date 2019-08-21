He Can Score With Either Foot And His Head – Den Haag Deal-maker On Leeds United Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





ADO Den Haag sporting director Jeffrey van As believes in Leeds United star Pawel Cibicki his side club have signed a versatile forward player who gives them more options up front.



The 25-year-old winger has completed a move to join the Dutch side on loan from Leeds for the rest of the season.













ADO Den Haag also have an option to make the move permanent and the Swede will desperate to make sure that he stays at the club for the long term after short loan spells Molde FK and IF Elfsborg.



Van As believes that he has got a good solid attacking player to join ADO Den Haag this summer and lauded Cibicki's ability to play anywhere across the front line and even in a number 10 role.





The ADO Den Haag sporting director also hailed Cibicki's ability to score goals and feels he is going to add much-needed teeth to his side’s attack this season.









Van As told the club’s official website: “Pawel is a creative and attacking player who can play in multiple positions in the frontline.



“A role like a number 10 also suits him.





“Pawel has proven that not only can he score with both feet but also with his head.



“With his arrival, we have more attacking options.”



Cibicki made just ten appearances for Leeds after joining the club in the summer of 2017.

