XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2019 - 20:40 BST

He’s Powerful Striker – Monaco VP Delighted To Land Leicester City Star

 




AS Monaco vice president Oleg Petrov is excited to have signed Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City and believes the principality side have landed a powerful striker.

Ligue 1 side Monaco have confirmed the arrival of Algerian centre-forward Slimani from Premier League club Leicester, with the 31-year-old penning a one-year loan deal.  


 



Les Monegasques also have an option to buy Slimani, who was part of the Algeria national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations this summer, at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Monaco vice president Petrov is a fan of the Algerian's attributes and termed the player a 'powerful striker' who has proven his abilities in England and Portugal.
 


"Welcome to Islam Slimani", Petrov told the club's official site.



"He is a powerful striker and scorer who has demonstrated his qualities in the Portuguese and English championships in particular, but also in international competitions.

"Islam will strengthen our offensive potential and will also put its experience to benefit the group and the youngest."
 


Slimani has expressed his delight at having signed for the Ligue 1 giants, vowing to give his best for the club.

"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for the first places in the championship and to qualify for European competitions", Slimani remarked.

"I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals."

The Algerian international spent last season at loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce and is joining a side that finished 17th in Ligue 1 last term.
 