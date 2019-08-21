He’s Put Loads of Confidence Into Us – West Ham Talent Lauds Coach For Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Nathan Holland has lauded the influence of new Hammers Under-23s coach Dmitri Halajko and is relishing playing under the Englishman.



The London-based club's youth side, who are under the management of former Leicester head of player development Halajko, extended this season's unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against Brentford on Tuesday.













The draw against the Bees saw the Irons Under-23s remain unbeaten in their ninth game of the campaign, which includes two Premier League 2 Division 2 matches and seven friendlies.



Holland, who made his senior team debut for West Ham in a League Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers in 2017, netted his side's second goal to make the score 2-2 with just five minutes remaining on the clock.





The Manchester-born winger has revealed that Halajko has boosted the team's confidence and says he is enjoying playing under the former Norwich Under-21s coach.









“Dmitri has put a lot of confidence into us”, Holland told West Ham's official website.



“He’s told us all to press the ball high, and that helps us get the ball quicker and have it more often, which allows us to enjoy our attacking football as well.





“He wants us to play regular football. There’s no holding back now – we just need to keep going, keep getting fit, and we’ll get better as we go along.



“We’ve got good players up top, and good players all around the pitch.



"I’m really enjoying playing under Dmitri.”



West Ham Under-23s are set to take on Reading in their third Premier League 2 Division 2 match of the season at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Friday.

