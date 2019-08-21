If He’d Stayed At Manchester City – Former Premier League Star Backs Jadon Sancho’s Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Daniel Gabbidon has indicated that Jadon Sancho's career would be in a very different place if he had not left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.



A product of the Manchester City academy, the youngster turned his back on Pep Guardiola and left for Dortmund in 2017 as he felt he had no pathway to the first team at the Etihad.













Sancho has lit up the Bundesliga over the last two seasons and the 19-year-old’s exploits in Germany have also earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.



Dortmund have rewarded him with a bumper new contract and Gabbidon praised the youngster for taking the bold decision to leave Manchester City in order to play regular football in Germany.





The former defender is not sure the attacker would have featured much for Guardiola’s side had he continued at the Etihad.







Gabbidon took to Twitter and wrote: “Jadon Sancho new deal at Dortmund. 19 years old, 190k per week.



“The wage is a bi-product of him making a brave decision to leave a big club in search of first-team football and then grabbing the opportunity with both hands.[sic]





“How many first-team appearances would he have now if he was still at City?”



Manchester United wanted to sign him this summer but baulked at the potential cost of the deal, while Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of the England international.

