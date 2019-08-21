It’s Class Club, Standards Are So, So High – Rangers Summer Signing Thrilled

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Brandon Barker has heaped praise on the Gers for their team spirit and is buzzing to be part of a club with such sky high standards.



Scottish Premiership club Rangers made their eighth signing of the summer by landing 22-year-old winger Barker from Manchester City earlier this month.













The Englishman made his debut for the Light Blues in their Scottish League Cup tie against East Fife at the weekend, coming on as a 59th-minute substitute for Greg Stewart.



With matches coming thick and fast for Rangers, Barker is now waiting for the chance to make his first start for the Glasgow-based club.





Barker has revealed that he is excited to get his career at Ibrox going, while also lauding the team spirit the Rangers squad possess. The winger is also pleased to be at a club where only the very best will do.







"I'm buzzing and delighted to be here obviously", Barker told the official Rangers podcast.



"It is a massive club and you can see the standards are set very very high.





"The last few results have been brilliant for us.



"I've been able to witness that I just can't wait to be a part of it.



"It's class here, this dressing room is really good and the team spirit you can just see it in abundance.



"The boys are a tight group and that's what you need if you want to achieve success."



Rangers take on Polish club Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, and Barker will be hoping to play his part.

