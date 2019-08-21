Liverpool Happy With Ryan Kent’s Attitude, No Sign Yet of Winger Forcing Rangers Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Kent has not downed tools at Liverpool in a bid to push through a move to Rangers, according to the Press Association.



The winger spent last term on loan at Rangers and enjoyed big success north of the border, leading to the Gers making him a primary transfer target this summer.













However, Liverpool have been clear they only want to sell Kent and are looking for around £7m to let the player move on; Jurgen Klopp has come out against another loan.



Rangers however prefer a loan arrangement, meaning there has been little progress in the saga.



It had been claimed that Kent would down tools at Anfield in a bid to force Liverpool to let him go, but the winger's behaviour is claimed to have been exemplary.







There is no sign of Kent easing off on his efforts at Liverpool to try to convince the Reds to let him go on less than their desired terms.



However, Scotland did not follow the Premier League in closing its transfer window almost a full month earlier than elsewhere in Europe, meaning Rangers can wait until 2nd September to see if Liverpool change their stance.



Reaching the Europa League group stage would also give Rangers a financial boost, but whether it would allow a form of offer to sign Kent permanently to be considered remains to be seen.

