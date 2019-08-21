XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2019 - 12:00 BST

Manchester United Trying To Make More Money Out Of Alexis Sanchez’s Departure

 




Manchester United are trying to squeeze out more money from Inter as the two clubs look to close out a deal for Alexis Sanchez’s move to Italy.

The 30-year-old is closing in on a move away from Old Trafford as Inter look to finalise an agreement to sign him from Manchester United.  


 



The two clubs have been locked in talks over an initial loan deal for Sanchez, with Inter reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

A €15m deal has been in the works, but it has been claimed Manchester United are trying to get more money out of the Chilean’s departure.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants are looking to take the overall value of the agreement to around €20m before signing off the winger’s departure.
 



The two clubs are hoping to work out the agreement by the end of the day, with Manchester United agreeing to pay the lion’s share of his wages during the proposed loan stint.

Inter are confident of finding an agreement soon and have already signalled to their in-house media team to prepare for Sanchez’s arrival.
 


If the two clubs agree a deal by the end of the day, the Chilean is scheduled to land in Milan on Thursday to complete the formalities of the move.   
 