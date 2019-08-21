Manchester United Trying To Make More Money Out Of Alexis Sanchez’s Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are trying to squeeze out more money from Inter as the two clubs look to close out a deal for Alexis Sanchez’s move to Italy.



The 30-year-old is closing in on a move away from Old Trafford as Inter look to finalise an agreement to sign him from Manchester United.













The two clubs have been locked in talks over an initial loan deal for Sanchez, with Inter reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.



A €15m deal has been in the works, but it has been claimed Manchester United are trying to get more money out of the Chilean’s departure.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants are looking to take the overall value of the agreement to around €20m before signing off the winger’s departure.









The two clubs are hoping to work out the agreement by the end of the day, with Manchester United agreeing to pay the lion’s share of his wages during the proposed loan stint.



Inter are confident of finding an agreement soon and have already signalled to their in-house media team to prepare for Sanchez’s arrival.





If the two clubs agree a deal by the end of the day, the Chilean is scheduled to land in Milan on Thursday to complete the formalities of the move.

