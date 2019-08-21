XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/08/2019 - 11:28 BST

Not Joining Wolves Would Have Been Unforgivable Mistake – Wanderers New Boy

 




Wolves new boy Patrick Cutrone has insisted that not making the move to Molineux to play in the Premier League would have been an unforgivable mistake.

AC Milan decided to let the player go this summer and Wolves signed the Italian striker from the Rossoneri on a four-year deal ahead of the start of the new season.  


 



The 21-year-old struggled in Serie A last season, but is looking to start afresh in the Premier League and he is keen to learn something from his experience at his new club in England.

He indicated that getting the opportunity to play in the Premier League is huge for him and he wants to do his best to make sure that he is good enough to play at the required level.
 


Cutrone stressed that Wolves are a solid club with a good coach in Nuno Espirito Santo and a team who are only going to get better in the future.
 



The striker told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Every experience improves human beings, but not all experiences are the same.

“Having the chance to play in the Premier League and not using it would be an unforgivable mistake.
 


“I will give my best to show that I can hold myself on this stage with dignity.

“The setting is great, the coach is well-prepared and the team want to do well.”

Cutrone is yet to find the back of the net for Wolves but has bagged three assists in the Europa League qualifiers.   
 