Official: Leeds United Flop Joins Dutch Outfit On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Pawel Cibicki has joined Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag on a season-long loan deal.



Cibicki had loan spells at Molde FK and IF Elfsborg last season and was not part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans going forward at Elland Road.













Leeds have been looking to offload the Swede through the summer and they have finally managed to find him a club where he can spend at least this season away from the Whites.



Dutch top tier side ADO Den Haag have snapped the winger up on a season-long loan deal, where he will be looking to impress with his performances.





The Swede is not part of Bielsa's plans at Leeds going forward and the Dutch side also have an option to turn it into a permanent deal.









Cibicki will be looking to convince ADO Den Haag to sign him on a permanent contract with Leeds also looking to offload him.



Leeds signed the 25-year-old from Malmo in 2017, but he has made just ten appearances for the Yorkshire giants thus far.





The winger will be looking to rekindle his career in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag this season.

