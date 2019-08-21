Once He Starts Scoring, There’s No Turning Back – Everton Coach On 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton Under-23s boss David Unsworth is certain that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the ability to become the leading man up front for the Toffees.



Calvert-Lewin is one of the bright young talents to come out of the Everton youth system in recent years, but he is yet to establish himself as a Premier League striker.













The 22-year-old scored just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and the arrivals of Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean in the summer is likely to limit his playing time in Marco Silva’s side.



However, Unsworth is convinced that the young forward’s time has come and he will soon start scoring on a regular basis for Everton in the Premier League.





The Everton Under-23s boss believes the youngster feels part of the first-team set-up, has the talent grow into the number 9 shirt at Everton and become a mainstay for the club and even England.









“There’s loads more to come because once he starts scoring goals on a regular basis, there will be no turning back”, Unsworth told The Athletic.



“I’ve seen Dominic play for the last few years and I can see that he feels like he belongs now.





“For him to ask for the Everton No 9 shirt as he did is massive.



“Now he’s got to start scoring every week.



"He will because he’s got outstanding technical ability.



"I think he’ll play for England soon.”



The young forward started Everton's first two Premier League games of the season.

