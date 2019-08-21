XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2019 - 14:18 BST

Once He Starts Scoring, There’s No Turning Back – Everton Coach On 22-Year-Old

 




Everton Under-23s boss David Unsworth is certain that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the ability to become the leading man up front for the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin is one of the bright young talents to come out of the Everton youth system in recent years, but he is yet to establish himself as a Premier League striker.  


 



The 22-year-old scored just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and the arrivals of Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean in the summer is likely to limit his playing time in Marco Silva’s side.

However, Unsworth is convinced that the young forward’s time has come and he will soon start scoring on a regular basis for Everton in the Premier League.
 


The Everton Under-23s boss believes the youngster feels part of the first-team set-up, has the talent grow into the number 9 shirt at Everton and become a mainstay for the club and even England.
 



“There’s loads more to come because once he starts scoring goals on a regular basis, there will be no turning back”, Unsworth told The Athletic.

“I’ve seen Dominic play for the last few years and I can see that he feels like he belongs now.
 


“For him to ask for the Everton No 9 shirt as he did is massive.

“Now he’s got to start scoring every week.

"He will because he’s got outstanding technical ability.

"I think he’ll play for England soon.”

The young forward started Everton's first two Premier League games of the season.  
 