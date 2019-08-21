XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/08/2019 - 21:03 BST

Rangers’ Style of Play Just Suits Me Perfectly – Gers New Boy Itching To Contribute

 




Rangers new boy Brandon Barker believes the way Steven Gerrard has the Gers playing suits his style perfectly and is buzzing at the prospect of slotting into the team.

The Glasgow-based club announced the arrival of Barker from Manchester City on a three-year deal earlier this month, making him their eighth signing of the summer.  


 



The 22-year-old winger made his debut for Rangers last Sunday, replacing Greg Stewart in the 59th-minute of the side's Scottish League Cup tie.

Barker is also part of Steven Gerrard's squad that will face Legia Warsaw in Poland in their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday and will be looking to feature in the game.
 


The Englishman feels that in Rangers he has found a side that suits the way he plays and is "itching" to get going in a light blue shirt.



"Yes, definitely [the prospect of breaking into the team is exciting]", Barker told the official Rangers podcast.

"I'm itching to play. It fits my style in abundance, but the boys are doing well and I'm just there to help and contribute and hopefully be a part of success.
 


"Yes, definitely [fans are recognising me] when I am walking around the ground.

"But I think it's good the fans have interactions with the players and can voice their opinion and stuff. That's what football is all about.

"I'm itching to get on the pitch and show what I can do and then see what happens."

Rangers will be hosted by St. Mirren in their third Scottish Premiership match of the season after they return from Poland this weekend.   
 