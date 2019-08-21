Recall Clause Could See Leeds United Lose Loanee In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have clauses in their loan agreement with Leeds United that would allow them to recall Jack Clarke in the January transfer window.



Leeds sold the teenage winger to Tottenham in the summer before then signing him back on loan for the 2019/20 season.













Clarke was one of the breakthrough stars for Leeds last season, but the EFL’s cap on not having more than five loan players in a matchday squad has limited the winger’s opportunities so far this season.



He is expected to feature more in the coming weeks and months, but according to The Athletic, Tottenham could recall the winger in the January transfer window if needed.





Tottenham have clauses in their agreement with Leeds that could see Clarke return to his parent club earlier than expected.









He played the full 90 minutes Leeds Under-23 game on Monday, while Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa only played 45 minutes each.



It could be an indicator towards Clarke again missing the bus when Leeds take on Brentford tonight at Elland Road.





One of the bright sparks of Leeds’ season, the winger is yet to play a minute of Championship football this term.



And if the current trend continues, he could be back at Tottenham in the winter window, as the Premier League side could see little point in leaving him at Elland Road to kick his heels.

