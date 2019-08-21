Talks Continue Over Exit For Manchester United Star But Interested Club Reluctant To Pay Loan Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are not keen to pay a loan fee for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, but an agreement between the two clubs could happen.



Rojo has dropped sharply down the pecking order at Manchester United and was left furious at the club blocking his Premier League deadline day loan move to Everton.













The Argentine has been keen to leave Manchester United and it has been claimed that he could be on his way to Turkey with Fenerbahce this summer.



A fortnight ago Fenerbahce got in touch and over the course of the following days they agreed to shoulder his salary to the tune of €3.5m.





They are now in negotiations with Manchester United and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the two clubs are yet to finalise an agreement.









Fenerbahce do not want to pay the €1m loan fee Manchester United are demanding, but a compromise is expected to be reached between the two clubs.



The Turkish giants would also have an option to buy him on a permanent deal if he can make an impression in the Super Lig.





Rojo has also been linked with several other sides, but Fenerbahce appear to be in pole position to snap him up.

