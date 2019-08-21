They’ve Played At Highest Level – Rangers Youngster Delights At Senior Stars U23 Involvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-23 goalkeeper Kieran Wright feels the presence of senior players Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans is helping the youngsters improve their game.



The Light Blues' development squad faced Fleetwood Town's youth side in a friendly at Pooltfoot Farm on Tuesday and claimed a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from James Maxwell and Jordan Houston.













Senior players Murphy and Dorrans, both whom who recently returned from long-term injuries, featured in Graeme Murty's squad for the match against the Fishermen.



Wright, who was in goal as the young Gers claimed a clean sheet, believes that the presence of the two Scotsmen in the Under-23s side helped the youngsters play better.





“It is good because they do help", Wright told the club's website.







"You have got Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans and they have played at the highest level and they help the young boys throughout the game."



Rangers Under-23s manager Murty also stressed how bringing Murphy's and Dorrans's experience to the young squad helped them emerge victorious.





“We have blended some youth and experience really really well and we have come out with a good performance and a good result", the 44-year-old said.



Rangers Under-23s will take on Ajax's youth side in a friendly this weekend and the young Gers will be looking to keep their momentum going.

