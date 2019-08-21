This Is Key To Playing For First Team – Celtic New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Jonathan Afolabi believes if he can learn from the senior players at the club then there is no reason he cannot break through into the first team.



Neil Lennon's men have completed the signing of 19-year-old centre-forward Afolabi from Southampton Under-23s on a three-year deal; he turned down a contract with Saints.













The striker's move to Celtic Park will see him reunite with Luca Connell and Barry Coffey, both of whom he played with for the Ireland Under-19s side.



Afolabi has revealed that the facilities and winning mentality persuaded him to sign for Celtic and he intends to adopt the club's culture soon.





“The club has great facilities, and a great winning mentality, which is what I want to be a part of", Afolabi told Celtic TV.







"My goal here is to be part of a winning squad, adopt that winning mentality, and learn from the boys.



The Irishman wants to play for the first team at Celtic and believes the key to doing so is learning from the club's senior players.





"If I can learn from the senior players, I’ll hopefully have the chance to play in front of these great fans."



Afolabi also feels that it is going to be difficult to break into the first team, but is hopeful that he can impress when he gets his opportunity.



“With such a talented pool of players, it’s going to take time and hard work to break in, to prove myself to the manager and the dressing room – but that’s something I would have to do anyway", he said.



"Hopefully I can get a bit of time on the pitch in the future to showcase what I’ve got.”



Afolabi scored four goals and assisted twice from his 14 appearances for Southampton Under-23s in the Premier League 2 last season.

