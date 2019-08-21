XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/08/2019 - 12:46 BST

This Is Why Arsenal Fans Love Joe Willock – Former Gunner

 




Emmanuel Frimpong has been impressed with what he has seen of Arsenal youngster Joe Willock and can understand why the fans like him.

The 19-year-old midfielder is expected to be part of Unai Emery’s plans for the season and impressed in Arsenal’s opening league game win at Newcastle United.  


 



The youngster is a highly rated academy graduate at the Emirates and is already a favourite amongst the fans at Arsenal because of the application he has shown on the pitch.

Frimpong has also been impressed with Willock and believes the youngster has the desire to fight for his place in the team and take the chance to become a top player for Arsenal.
 


He also understands why the Arsenal fans like him and believe supporters will always support players who are willing to work hard and fight for the shirt, regardless of their talent.



“I watched Willock against Newcastle”, the former midfielder told The Athletic.

“The guy’s, like, 19 and you can see he wants to take his chance. He wants to fight for his place and that’s all you want.
 


“Fans love players not because they play well or are fantastic players. Fans love players because they can see, ‘Right, this guy is giving everything for this club.’

“Look at Carl Jenkinson — no disrespect to Jenkinson but he was not an amazing player, but even with the little that he had, he was giving it [all].”

Willock also reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich in the summer, but Arsenal firmly shut the door on any transfer talk surrounding the teenager.   
 