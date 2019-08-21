This Is Why Jack Wilshere Deserves To Stay Injury Free – Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has conceded that he is desperate to see his ex-team-mate Jack Wilshere succeed in football and have a better career going forward, believing that the midfielder and his family deserve it.



Persistent ankle problems reduced Wilshere to making just eight Premier League appearances last season at West Ham as he continued to struggle to remain fit to play regular football.













He played close to an hour in West Ham’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening weekend and only played a half of football in their 1-1 draw against Brighton.



Wilshere’s career has failed to take off due to his persistent injury problems and Frimpong indicated that it upsets him to see the midfielder struggle.





The duo played together for Arsenal at youth and senior level and while Frimpong retired in March this year after persistent knee problems, he wants Wilshere to succeed.









The Ghanaian insisted that he saw how talented a footballer Wilshere is and how his family have done everything they can to help him progress in his career.



He wants the 27-year-old to succeed at West Ham and make a good career out of football.





“Jack deserves a good career in football — and so do his family”, Frimpong told The Athletic.



“I don’t know if you know about Wilshere’s mum and dad but honestly, since we were young, from the age of nine, they’ve really put so much energy and effort in bringing him to training and looking after him.



“They deserve to see their son playing football because they’ve really invested in him, you know.



“When I was young, I didn’t have the luxury of my mum and my dad taking me to football. I used to go to football by myself, but with Jack, the mum and the dad, even the granddad, used to do it.



“Even if it’s not quite at the highest level, even playing for West Ham, they deserve to see him play and enjoying his football again.



“There’s no doubt that when I was growing up, Jack Wilshere was the most talented youngster I ever came across. There’s no doubt, man.”



Wilshere has made just ten appearances for West Ham since joining the club on a free transfer last year.

