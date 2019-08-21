Tottenham Hotspur Wide-man Closing In On Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is nearing a move away from the London-based club as Turkish side Besiktas look to seal a permanent transfer, according to football.london.



The 24-year-old arrived at the club from Ligue 1 club Marseille for a fee of £11m in the summer of 2016 and has gone on to make 27 appearances for the side over the course of the last three years.













Nkoudou found it difficult to earn a spot in Mauricio Pochettino preferred starting eleven and was sent on six-month loans to Burnley and Monaco.



The former Nantes winger could play only a combined 11 games during his two loan stints, missing matches courtesy of multiple injuries.





Nkoudou is now set to end his three-year spell with the Premier League side, with a permanent switch to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas on the horizon.









The Black Eages were interested in taking the winger on loan, but now have made a move to land him for a fee in the region of £5m.



Besiktas are in talks with Tottenham over a move for Nkoudou and could reportedly strike a deal by Thursday.





The former Marseille man featured in Spurs' Premier League opener against Aston Villa, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute for Erik Lamela.



However, he was omitted from Pochettino's matchday squad to face Manchester City at the weekend.

