We’re Showing This Key Trait – Rangers Star Spots Promising Aspect In Early Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Brandon Barker believes the Gers are ruthless this season and is confident that it will stand them in good stead as they look to achieve success.



The Ibrox outfit have got off to a solid start this term, winning eight of their nine games so far – with their only draw coming in the second leg of their second Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn.













The Light Blues thrashed Hibernian 6-1 in their last league game, courtesy of a hat-trick from Jermain Defoe, a brace from Alfredo Morelos and an injury-time goal from Sheyi Ojo.



Rangers followed it up by claiming a 3-1 home victory against Danish club Midtjylland in the second leg of the third Europa League qualifying round and won the tie with an aggregate score of 7-3.





Barker, who signed for the club from Manchester City this month, feels Rangers should not get carried away by the results, but is confident that their ruthlessness will help them achieve success this season.









"Definitely [it is a positive time]", Barker told the official Rangers podcast when asked about the club's wins against Hibernian and Midtjylland.



"Obviously, we don't need to get carried away with ourselves. It's just two games out of a really long season but the boys should be proud of what they've done.





"Hibs aren't a team that just bend and get beat like that, so for us to do that it was brilliant.



"I think the performances have shown that we're capable of doing that and we've a ruthlessness about us.



"That's what you need if you really want to achieve success and you've got to keep doing that."



The Gers travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw in their Europa League playoff tie this week and will be hosted by St. Mirren in the league this weekend.

