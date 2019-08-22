XRegister
22/08/2019 - 11:32 BST

Bundesliga Club Priced Out of Signing Out-of-favour Liverpool Star

 




Dejan Lovren’s wage level has all but ruled out a summer move to Bayer Leverkusen, it has been claimed in Germany.

Lovren has dropped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Liverpool and the club are willing to let him go ahead of the European transfer deadline on 2nd September.  


 



Roma came close to signing him and even put an offer in, but the negotiations broke down and the Croatian has continued to remain at Anfield.

Leverkusen have been linked with an interest in the 30-year-old, but the defender is unlikely to move to the Bundesliga giants this summer.
 


According to German daily Bild, Lovren currently takes home €9m per year at Liverpool and Leverkusen would be in no position to shoulder his salary.
 



The defender also wants to play in the Champions League and it is claimed to be unlikely he will agree to a pay cut to move to Germany.

Leverkusen are in a position to pay the €3m loan fee Liverpool would demand, but the player’s salary means any deal is almost off the table.
 


It remains to be seen whether Lovren agrees to take a big reduction with the end of the transfer window fast approaching. 
 