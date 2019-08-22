XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2019 - 22:27 BST

Can Hear Leeds Fans Scream and Shout – Arsenal Loan Star Impressed With Whites Faithful

 




Leeds United new boy Eddie Nketiah has revealed his delight at playing in front of the home crowd at Elland Road for the first time since joining the club.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Arsenal and has made an instant impact in Marcelo Bielsa’s side thus far.  


 



He scored in the 3-0 win over Salford City in the EFL Cup last week and netted the winner in Leeds’ narrow 1-0 triumph over Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The win over Brentford was also the first time Elland Road got the opportunity to see the new signing in action and Nketiah did not disappoint the Leeds fans with a match-winning goal.
 


The young striker is delighted to play in front of the home fans and enjoy the electric atmosphere the Elland Road faithful created under the lights.
 



The Leeds new boy admits that support of that nature helps the players to give that bit more to get results on the pitch.

Asked how he felt after making his home debut, Nketiah told LUTV: “It was great.
 


“First and foremost to get the three points and obviously to get out at Elland Road and play in front of the fans was a dream come true.

“The atmosphere was really good.

"As soon as you get out of the tunnel, you can hear the fans screaming and shouting.

“I think it is good for the players as it really urges us on.

“We need a goal and to hear them shouting, it gives us an extra energy.”

It remains to be seen whether Nketiah manages to break into the starting eleven when Leeds travel to Stoke City on Saturday.   
 