Club Brugge Make Breakthrough In Victor Wanyama Chase

Club Brugge have reached an agreement over a fee with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of midfielder Victor Wanyama.



The two clubs have been in talks over the last few days to discuss the possibility of Wanyama moving to Belgium during the ongoing summer transfer window.













Tottenham have been looking to find a new club for the Kenyan, who is no longer a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and have found a taker in Club Brugge.



The Belgian giants were initially reluctant to meet Tottenham’s asking price, but it has been the claimed that the two clubs have reached an agreement over a transfer fee.





According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge have agreed to fork out a fee of around €10m for Wanyama and pay another €5m in performance-based add-ons.









With the agreement in place between the two clubs, the deal now hinges on the midfielder agreeing to a move to Belgium.



Club Brugge are banking on coach Philippe Clement to convince the player to agree to the transfer over the coming days.





The 45-year-old has a previous relationship with Wanyama and the two are said to be on good terms.



Club Brugge have until 2nd September to wrap up the deal, but they are moving quickly.

