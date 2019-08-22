XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2019 - 13:01 BST

Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa Show Strength In Depth – Leeds United Midfielder

 




Adam Forshaw has insisted that Leeds United’s win over Brentford on Wednesday was testament to the strength of the squad this season.

The game was locked at 0-0 when Marcelo Bielsa decided to introduce Eddie Nketiah into the picture and the summer recruit made the difference by scoring the winner in the 81st minute.  


 



Another one of Leeds’ new boys Helder Costa created the goal with his run on the right flank and the final delivery for Nketiah to tap in two yards from goal to win the points.

Forshaw admits it is exactly the kind of effect teams always look for from the bench when the games are tight and he hailed Nketiah and Costa for making the impact.
 


The midfielder believes that their performance, coupled with Gaetano Berardi strengthening their defence in the second half, showed the kind of strength Leeds have in their squad this season.
 



Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the impact made by the substitutes: “That is what you are always looking for.

“They are there to give us a boost, add a bit of energy and a bit of quality hopefully.
 


“We got that tonight.

“Berardi came on and shored us up at the back and Helder and Eddie played a big part in the goal.

“It shows the strength and depth we have got within the team.”

Leeds moved back to the top of the Championship table with their win over Brentford.
 