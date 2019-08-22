Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa Show Strength In Depth – Leeds United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Forshaw has insisted that Leeds United’s win over Brentford on Wednesday was testament to the strength of the squad this season.



The game was locked at 0-0 when Marcelo Bielsa decided to introduce Eddie Nketiah into the picture and the summer recruit made the difference by scoring the winner in the 81st minute.













Another one of Leeds’ new boys Helder Costa created the goal with his run on the right flank and the final delivery for Nketiah to tap in two yards from goal to win the points.



Forshaw admits it is exactly the kind of effect teams always look for from the bench when the games are tight and he hailed Nketiah and Costa for making the impact.





The midfielder believes that their performance, coupled with Gaetano Berardi strengthening their defence in the second half, showed the kind of strength Leeds have in their squad this season.









Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the impact made by the substitutes: “That is what you are always looking for.



“They are there to give us a boost, add a bit of energy and a bit of quality hopefully.





“We got that tonight.



“Berardi came on and shored us up at the back and Helder and Eddie played a big part in the goal.



“It shows the strength and depth we have got within the team.”



Leeds moved back to the top of the Championship table with their win over Brentford.

