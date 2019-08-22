Everton Could Have Made Signing of Season – Former Toffee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton winger Pat Nevin feels that Moise Kean's transfer to the Merseyside club could become the deal of the season.



One of the Toffees' six summer signings, excluding Andre Gomes whose transfer was made permanent this year, this term was Kean, who arrived at Goodison from Italian Serie A champions Juventus.













Everton announced the signing of the 19-year-old Italian for a reported initial fee of £27.5m, with the player penning a five-year deal.



While Kean's move away from the Old Lady caused surprise and anger among some Bianconeri fans, the highly-rated centre-forward's arrival on Merseyside was seen as a sign of intent from Everton by their fans and rivals alike.





Nevin, who starred for Everton, is a fan of Kean's talent and believes his move to Goodison Park could turn out to be the deal of the season, while he also expressed his surprise over how cheap the Italian was.









"I can see this being the deal of the season", Nevin told BBC Sport.



"When I look at the players who have been bought, say like Joelinton at £40m to Newcastle, Kean is miles ahead and the price is cheaper.





"Kean is also much younger.



"I was staggered by the relatively low price Everton have paid and also thought an Arsenal or a Chelsea might try to get him as well.



"I'm not shocked Everton got him.



"I just thought they would have to spend a lot more.



"Three, four or five years down the line he could become an Everton great. He has such potential.



"He has work-rate, match intelligence. I love him as a player and told quite a lot of people about him."



Kean featured in both of Everton's Premier League games so far but is yet to have his full debut for the Blues.

