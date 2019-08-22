XRegister
06 October 2018

22/08/2019 - 22:12 BST

He’s Naturally Talented – Coventry Boss Delighted To Land Aston Villa Star

 




Coventry City manager Mark Robins is delighted to have signed Callum O'Hare on loan from Aston Villa and believes that the youngster possesses natural talent.

The League One outfit have confirmed the signing of O'Hare from Premier League side Aston Villa on a one-year loan deal.  


 



The attacking midfielder is a product of Aston Villa's academy, and made his senior team debut in a League Cup tie against Colchester United in 2017.

O'Hare, who has made eight more appearances for the club since then, spent the latter half of last season on loan at League Two side Carlisle United.
 


Robins, who has been in charge of the Sky Blues since 2017, is delighted to have a player he rates highly on his hands and is looking forward to helping him develop as a player.
 



"We’re pleased to welcome Callum to the Football Club", Robins told Coventry's official site.

"He is a naturally talented footballer, with great creative ability and an eye for goal too.
 


"He is at the stage of his development where it is important for him to get regular minutes in league football, and we look forward to working with him this season."

O'Hare scored three goals and provided three assists from his 16 League Two appearances for Carlisle last season, and will now step up to League One football.   
 