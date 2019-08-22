I Asked These Two Leeds United Players About The Club – White On Loan Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Pawel Cibicki has revealed that Leeds United stars Vurnon Anita and Ouasim Bouy helped him to decide to join ADO Den Haag this season on loan.



Leeds loaned out the Swedish winger to the Dutch Eredivisie side earlier this week until the end of the season as part of their plans to offload fringe players this summer.













ADO Den Haag also have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season if the player manages to impress over the course of the campaign.



Cibicki is happy to move to Den Haag for the season and admits that the deal took some work to complete after he heard about their interest in signing him a couple of weeks ago.





The winger also revealed that his Leeds team-mates Anita and Bouy provided glowing references of Den Haag, which helped him to finally decide to move to the Netherlands this summer.









Cibicki told ADO Den Haag TV: “It feels great to be here.



“It has been couple of weeks since I heard about the interest.





“We worked hard to make it true and now I am here so I am very happy.



“My agent told me that ADO Den Haag are interested. I asked some people I play with – Anita and Ouasim at Leeds.



“I asked them how is ADO and they said it is a good team.



“So, it was an easy decision when I heard from ADO.”



Cibicki had loan spells at Molde and IF Elfsborg last season.

