22/08/2019 - 13:15 BST

I Spoke To These Two Chelsea Stars Before Joining Roma – Davide Zappacosta

 




Davide Zappacosta has revealed that he spoke to Chelsea stars Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger before accepting an offer to join Roma this summer.

The Italian has joined the Serie A giants on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea and is hoping to play regular first-team football at the Stadio Olimpico going forward.  


 



After spending a frustrating season at Chelsea, the defender is looking forward to playing in Serie A again, but Roma are a fresh challenge for the former Torino full-back.

Zappacosta revealed that spoke to two ex-Roma stars in the Chelsea squad, Emerson and Rudiger, about the culture of the club and the squad at the Stadio Olimpico.
 


He admits that his first impressions at Roma suggest that everything the Chelsea duo said about the club are true.
 



“I spoke to Emerson and Rudiger”, the full-back said in a press conference.

“They said that the supporters will push you and I would enjoy being in the group.
 


“And what they told me, I have immediately found to be true.”

Zappacosta is looking forward to doing well in all competitions for Roma this season and insisted that the club will look to do their best in whatever tournament they are playing in.

“I was lucky enough to win the Europa League and of course we aim to do our best in every competition.

“We will do our best to achieve as much as possible.”

Roma do not have an option to buy in the loan agreement with Chelsea for Zappacosta.   
 