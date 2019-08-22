XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/08/2019 - 10:57 BST

I Wanted To Stay In Germany – Former Watford Star Explains Summer Decision

 




Former Watford attacker Dodi Lukebakio has explained his decision to join Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin during the summer transfer window.

The German side paid a big fee of around €20m to Watford to secure a deal for the signature of the Belgian forward during the ongoing transfer window.  


 



Lukebakio had a terrific loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and several clubs were interested in signing him, including Ligue 1 giants Lille.

But the striker chose Hertha Berlin and he admits that he wanted to continue in Germany after getting used to the Bundesliga last season with Fortuna Dusseldorf.
 


He also indicated that he was impressed with the effort Hertha Berlin put in to make sure that they beat of competition for his signature this summer.
 



“I got to know the league with Dusseldorf last year”, the forward told German daily Bild.

“And I really wanted to continue here.
 


“Hertha made an incredible effort for me.”

Lukebakio scored in Hertha Berlin’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on the opening day of the season.

He netted 14 goals in 34 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.   
 